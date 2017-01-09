County bowlers rank high in MAC Holiday tournament

NORWICH – The MAC Holiday tournament – held at Plaza Lanes in Norwich – featured many of the Chenango County's top bowlers, to which the Oxford boys and girls, as well as the Greene boys emerged on top.

Due to incomplete information on the tournament, reports were held off on the results following the completion of the tournament in late December.

The Oxford girls were led by Jourdan Pinney's 697 series, highlighted by a game high of 234 – which she bowled in her second game 234. The high game was bested only by Bainbridge-Guilford's Maya Cliffe who rolled a tournament best 247 for the girls side. Also contributing for The lady Blackhawks – in their first place win – was Erin Howard who bowled a 578 series capped by once again a personal high second game of 201 followed by a third game at 198.