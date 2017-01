SHERBURNE – Stewart's Shops is holding a grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony at its new store located at 9 North Main Street in Sherburne which recently replaced the previous shop at the same location.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, January 6, at 11 a.m. and the store will feature specials all day in honor of the grand opening. Also, a $1,000 donation will be presented to the Sherburne-area Little League following the ribbon cutting.