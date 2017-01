BINGHAMTON – In light of the minimum wage hike that has taken effect in 2017, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he is in the works of creating a task force to travel the state and ensure that businesses are complying with the new minimum wage requirements.

On Tuesday, January 3, Assemblyman Clifford Crouch of Bainbridge blasted the idea, equating the task force to “the governor's personal Gestapo force.”