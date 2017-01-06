Amber Meigs joins 1,000 point club for OV; Vikings fall to Canastota at home

OTSELIC VALLEY – The game was stopped briefly in the third period of play – as Otselic Valley trailed Canastota Thursday evening by a small margin – as junior Amber Meigs became the newest member of the OV 1,000 point club.

“It feels like Christmas day,” said Amber Meigs following the game. “This is not just an individual thing, it is a whole team effort. I couldn’t have done this without my family and friends.”

Amber joined the likes of Doug Caldwell-1993, Melanie Fuller-1996, Danielle Graham-2002, and David Cerasani-2009 – as OV's newest member to the prestigious group.

OV head coach Paul O'Connor read briefly what makes a leader – something he saays Meigs is – “Leaders give energy, they make hustle an all-time thing, they pay ridiculous attention to detail, they make their teammates better, they always do more than their share.”