County Scoreboard

•Sherburne-Earlville Wrestling lost to Canastota 60-15
•Greene Wrestling lost to Unatego 26-25
• Walton-Delhi Wrestling defeated Oxford 73-6
• Unadilla Valley Girls Basketball lost to Edmeston 45-41
• Bainbridge-Guilford Girls Basketball defeated Afton 76-31
• Norwich Bowling lost to Windsor 5-0 both boys and girls
• Madison Boys Basketball defeated Otselic Valley 92-53
Additional reports on the above games will be in a future edition of The Evening Sun. Due to space in the Sports Section, full reports were not possible.