County Scoreboard

•Sherburne-Earlville Wrestling lost to Canastota 60-15

•Greene Wrestling lost to Unatego 26-25

• Walton-Delhi Wrestling defeated Oxford 73-6

• Unadilla Valley Girls Basketball lost to Edmeston 45-41

• Bainbridge-Guilford Girls Basketball defeated Afton 76-31

• Norwich Bowling lost to Windsor 5-0 both boys and girls

• Madison Boys Basketball defeated Otselic Valley 92-53

