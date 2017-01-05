Oxford and Greene split on the lanes

GREENE – The Trojans of Greene hosted the Oxford Blackhawks this past Wednesday evening, to which the lady Blackhawks came away with a dominating win, only to see the Trojan boys take their win in commanding fashion as well.

On the boys side it was all Greene who swept Oxford for a 4-0 win during the matchup, Jan. 4. Taking the series high on the Greene side was Jakob Funnell who rolled his way to a 539 series. Taking the Greene game high was Funnell as well when he snagged a 188 in the second game, only to follow that up with a 183 in the third.