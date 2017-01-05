S-E Grad, Ithaca Mayor tops Forbes’ 30 under 30 list

By Matthew White

ITHACA — At age 29, Earlville native and two-term Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick has been known to turn heads—whether it be his progressive policies or the fact that he's clenched notoriety for being the youngest, and first African-American elected to Ithaca's highest office.

But Myrick isn't letting the limelight get to his head. Ever humble and true to his cause, Myrick all but gave nod to his social media followers after receiving official word of being named one of Forbes magazine's 30 Under 30 list.

Now entering his second term, Myrick seems more committed now than ever in his mission to tackle provocative albeit necessary issues at both the state and national level including a clamorous 2016 plan to open a supervised heroin injection facility.