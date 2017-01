SHERBURNE Sherburne-Earlville's girls varsity basketball fell flat when they faced off against Sauquoit Valley for a Tuesday night matchup, losing by 11-points at 54-43.

The S-E ladies would come out of the gates to post up a solid 12 point first period trailing 13-12 at the time only two fall flat in the next two. This deficit, caused by sloppy passes from the Marauders dug themselves into a 25-19 halftime deficit followed by an even worse 41-29 deficit heading into the final period.