Blackhawks fall to Laurens off last second missed shot, after failing to defend the 3-ball

OXFORD – The Oxford boys varsity basketball team has slid to yet another loss on the season, despite putting themselves in a position for the late tie and potential win to start out 2017, the last second shot fell flat as the buzzer erupted and Laurens walked away the winners at 45-42.

“We played well, it was a back and forth game,” said Oxford head coach Tim Davis. “We had a shot at the end that would have tied it, but the shot didn't go in.”

The game, on Jan. 3, played in the Blackhawk gymnasium was a nail-biter to start out the new year. After posted up just four points to begin the game, a rusty Oxford squad fell into form making a late push for the win. Oxford trailed by only one point, despite the rough start, at 19-18.