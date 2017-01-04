Marauders down Holland-Patent on the road

HOLLAND-PATENT – The Sherburne-Earlville boys varsity basketball team has notched another win on their belt after they held their own against Holland-Patent to emerge the victors at 46-43.

The three-point game on Jan. 3, was the Marauders first win of the new year as they successfully held off a late push from the Golden Knights in the fourth period. It was in fact S-E who grabbed the lead late in the game – after trailing 23-21 at the half, the Marauders exploded in the third period for 20 points. Leading the scoring barrage in the third period was Sam Tuttle who notched six points for the Marauders – while Tuttle shared the ball, as the well balanced S-E allowed five different players to score in the period, and six in the game. Leading S-E in scoring in the game was in fact Tyler Bigford, who racked up a solid 16 points on the road – doing most of his damage in the first half.