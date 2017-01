Marauders down Holland-Patent on the road

HOLLAND-PATENT The Sherburne-Earlville boys varsity basketball team has notched another win on their belt after they held their own against Holland-Patent to emerge the victors at 46-43.

The three-point game on Jan. 3, was the Marauders first win of the new year as they successfully held off a late push from the Golden Knights in the fourth period. It was in fact S-E who grabbed the lead late in the game after trailing 23-21 at the half, the Marauders exploded in the third period for 20 points. Leading the scoring barrage in the third period was Sam Tuttle who notched six points for the Marauders while Tuttle shared the ball, as the well balanced S-E allowed five different players to score in the period, and six in the game. Leading S-E in scoring in the game was in fact Tyler Bigford, who racked up a solid 16 points on the road doing most of his damage in the first half.