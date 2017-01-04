Norwich girls open the new year with a win at home

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 4th, 2017

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The dominant Norwich ladies took to the court for their first action of 2017, to which they hand Johnson City a loss by a score of 53-42.

The game never seemed to be in question for Norwich, as they jumped right out at the Wildcats to start the Tuesday night game on Jan. 3, scoring 14 points while holding Johnson City to a mere four points. If the foreshadowing of the opening period was not enough to convince spectators of Norwich's 24th ranked spot in the New York State rankings as of Jan. 3, according to the New York Sportswriters Association – then the dominant third period that the Tornado enjoyed was sure to help the cause.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 40% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook