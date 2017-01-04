Norwich girls open the new year with a win at home

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The dominant Norwich ladies took to the court for their first action of 2017, to which they hand Johnson City a loss by a score of 53-42.

The game never seemed to be in question for Norwich, as they jumped right out at the Wildcats to start the Tuesday night game on Jan. 3, scoring 14 points while holding Johnson City to a mere four points. If the foreshadowing of the opening period was not enough to convince spectators of Norwich's 24th ranked spot in the New York State rankings as of Jan. 3, according to the New York Sportswriters Association – then the dominant third period that the Tornado enjoyed was sure to help the cause.