Lady Marauders champions of the 2016 UV Holiday Tournament

NEW BERLIN – The Sherburne-Earlville girls varsity basketball team has now moved to an impressive 7-3 record as they enter the new year, after defeating the home team, Unadilla Valley in the championship game of the Unadilla Valley Holiday Tournament this past Friday, by a score of 57-44.

The solid game featured two squads play a fantastic first two periods, with a tied game at the half, as both the Storm and Marauders knotted it up at 22.

It was then that the Storm seemed to simply unravel in the third period, as S-E racked up their scoring to gain a game high 26 points scored in the period, while UV was dwarfed in comparison in the scoring column – scoring just six points.