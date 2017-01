NORWICH – The Norwich varsity boys and girls bowling teams – led by head coach Arthur Rigas – have slashed their way into the new year splitting with Johnson City most recently.

On the boys side, who currently sit in first place in the STAC East, they added four more points to their already impressive season when they glided to a 4-1 win over the Wildcats.

Impressively, Norwich has only dropped seven game points on the season, while dominating their opponents with now 33 wins.