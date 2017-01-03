Previously winless Union-Endicott knocks off state-ranked Norwich

UNION-ENDICOTT – The host Union-Endicott Tigers sunk their claws into the Norwich Purple Tornado this past Friday, to win their first game of the season when they defeated Norwich in a tight 62-61 win.

Down six points at the half, 34-28, Union-Endicott emerged flat in the second half to only post a mere nine points in the entire third period. However, the Tiger duo of Matt Polemeni and Tyler Maerki decided to turn the tide on the Tornado.

Polemeni and Maerki led the fourth period push for the Tigers, as Maerki scored 13 of his 17 total points in the fourth period, and Polemeni hit four free throws in the final minute. Polemeni would emerge the team leader in scoring, with 19 points on the day.