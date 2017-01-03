Local troubadours Mike Davis and the Laughing Buddha Episodes hit 6 On The Square

OXFORD—Indie recording artist Mike Davis and his band, the Laughing Buddha Episodes, help us bring in the New Year on Saturday, January 7 at 7:30 pm. Davis and the LBE’s are well-known in this area for their special blend of soul, pop, rock, funk and reggae all churned into an indie blend that is sure to rev-up a snowy night.

Growing up in Norwich, Davis has been writing love ballads, life stories, and get-up-and-dance music for over 15 years. His latest project has assembled a talented group as his back-up band: mainstay drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bobby Tousignant, funk commander and jazz devil Tom Westcott, the keytar stylings of Mike Melnyk, bassist John Jones, and David Burch (pianist from Marky Mark and the funky bunch).