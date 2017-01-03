Senator Akshar releases statement on new laws taking effect in 2017

NEW YORK – With the passing of the new year, a number of new laws have taken effect throughout New York State. Senator Frederick J. Akshar II of the State's 52nd District released a statement late last week to acknowledge and weigh-in on some of the new laws.

“Each of these measures was passed in the 2016 Legislative Session with the same goal in mind: to help improve the quality of life for all New Yorkers,” said Sen. Akshar. “Thanks to hard work and compromise, my colleagues on both sides of the aisle were able to accomplish much over this past year. For this, I am grateful. We listened to the people we represent, worked together and created tangible results that will benefit the lives of many across the state.”

Sen. Akshar continued to say, “Throughout my short time in the Senate I've focused on prevention, treatment & recovery, education and enforcement to help our community and our state battle the heroin and opioid addiction. I am proud to say that by working together, my colleagues and I were able to develop a comprehensive package of legislation that will provide many vital services to the community.