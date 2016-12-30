County basketball roundup

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 30th, 2016

CHENANGO COUNTY – Multiple games were played during the week, as well as games that were either cancelled or rescheduled due to inclement weather. Below is a rundown of what happened during the week in regards to boys and girls varsity basketball in the county.

Bainbridge-Guilford: The girls of the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats remained undefeated through the week and are now ranked seventh in the state for Class C teams as of Dec. 28, according to the New York Sportswriters Association.

The lady Bobcats most recently defeated Hancock in the finals of their home tournament on Dec. 29, – the Kazalski tournament – by a score of 41-35. This win takes the girls to 7-0 on the season where they will next face off against Afton at home on Jan. 4, 2017.

H: 7 13 11 4– 35

BG: 13 11 9 8– 41

Bainbridge-Guilford: The B-G boys varsity team will be playing in the consolation game of the OESJ Tournament after falling to Herkimer by a score of 56-49. The loss comes off an early Herkimer explosion of scoring as they led B-G 38-24 at the half.

Due to inclement weather the championship and consolation games were postponed in the tournament and will be played later on this evening Dec. 30, weather permitting.


