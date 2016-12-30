BGAH defends Windsor tournament title; Rifanburg stands as lone county champion

WINDSOR – The Bears of Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville have now claimed the 60th Windsor Christmas Tournament as their own – making it two in a row for BGAH as they also won as a team in 2015.

Remarkably in the tournament, BGAH was named the team champion over Vestal at a score of 140-135.5, while Norwich trailed in third at 135 – all while having no individual champions.

BGAH emerged the top team at the prestigious tournament, taking first out of the 31 teams present, while a high 12 different teams saw individual champions.

BGAH tied Norwich for a Chenango County high of three wrestlers making finals appearances on Dec. 29.

At 106 pounds, number one seeded Brody Oleksak glided his way to the semifinals where he then dominated Mike McDaniels of Windsor, winning 10-0. The finals were set as Oleksak was heavily favored over 11th seeded Chase Daudelin of Corning. Daudelin climbed and clawed his way to the finals – knocking off third seeded Mikey Squires of Norwich – before handing Oleksak a 4-0 decision loss in the finals.

At 138 pounds, BGAH's second seeded Ben Bivar dropped a semifinals match to Susquehanna Valley's Padraig Lupole by a score of 7-5. Bivar did manage to avenge his lone loss in the tournament when he wrestled back to place third.

At 160 pounds, second seeded Madison Hoover earned a win over Hunter Kennedy of PV by a score of 3-0. That is when Hoover met Noah Curreri of LESW in the finals, only to drop his finals match 2-1 in overtime. The overtime loss for Hoover came off an escape from Curreri in the first of two 30-second overtime periods – Hoover was denied the escape for the Curreri win. Both Hoover and Curreri made trips to Albany for the state meet in 2015.