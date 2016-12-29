B-G advances to finals of the Kazalski tournament after crushing the Hornets

BAINBRIDGE – The lady Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford tore into their competition on Wednesday evening in the first round of the Kazalski Holiday tournament winning 54-13.

The domination of B-G over Harpursville on Dec. 28, lasted the entire game, as the Hornets managed only 10 first half points against the Bobcats who scored 27.

Down big at the half, it was in fact what happened in the second half that was impressive on the part of the B-G defense. Bainbridge-Guilford stifled any and all offense from the Hornets in the second half of play – allowing just one point in the third, and two points in the fourth.