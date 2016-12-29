Hamilton teacher earns state agriculture award

HAMILTON – Hamilton Central School District’s Agriculture Teacher Johanna Bossard and her husband Bret have recently been named recipients of the 2016 New York State Achievement Award for excellence and leadership in the agriculture industry.

The Bossards are partners at Barbland Dairy, a 1,700-head farm in Fabius and, in addition to her full-time teaching position at Hamilton, Johanna serves as the operation’s public relations coordinator. Through that work, she manages the farm’s website and social media profiles, coordinates and leads tours for a variety of age groups, and writes and distributes 3,000 copies of a print newsletter.

“The average American is three to four generations removed from the farm and they don’t always know what goes on, where their food comes from, who is doing this work. I want to help bridge that gap and make farming more accessible to more people,” Johanna Bossard said. “I think it’s really important for us to share our stories and answer questions to change misperceptions people have about farming.”