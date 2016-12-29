Rogers readies for 39th Winter Living Celebration

SHERBURNE—For nearly four decades, Friends of Rogers of Sherburne has brought the magic of winter to generations of mother nature's enthusiasts.

Keeping up with that tradition, the nonprofit whose made a practice of instilling environmental stewardship will once again host its annual Winter Living Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.

Hosted by Friends of Rogers, this fun-filled day will be packed with outdoor activities, demonstrations, and live performances.

“We’re excited to once again host this celebration, which we know our community looks forward to with great anticipation every year,” said Simon Solomon, Friends of Rogers executive director. “Our goal is to enhance the winter living experience by supplementing traditional event demonstrations with new guest vendors.”