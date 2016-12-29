Rogers readies for 39th Winter Living Celebration

By: Matthew White, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 29th, 2016

SHERBURNE—For nearly four decades, Friends of Rogers of Sherburne has brought the magic of winter to generations of mother nature's enthusiasts.

Keeping up with that tradition, the nonprofit whose made a practice of instilling environmental stewardship will once again host its annual Winter Living Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.

Hosted by Friends of Rogers, this fun-filled day will be packed with outdoor activities, demonstrations, and live performances.

“We’re excited to once again host this celebration, which we know our community looks forward to with great anticipation every year,” said Simon Solomon, Friends of Rogers executive director. “Our goal is to enhance the winter living experience by supplementing traditional event demonstrations with new guest vendors.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook