Extremists miss a lot

The national mood has set me thinking. About bi-sexuality. You know, AC/DC. Also about pouting in the back seat of the car.

First, the sex thing. I know, you were hoping sex would come first.

Woody Allen reckoned that bi-sexuality doubles your chances for a date on Saturday night. I reckon that being bi-politic doubles your chances for satisfactions with the Trump administration. Just as being bi-social doubles your chances for solid friendships.

My suggestion is simple: If you take an extreme stance you will miss a lot. You will be like the kid who does not want to go to his sister’s birthday party. He pouts in the back seat. Arms pressed against his chest. Lips clamped. “I am not, not, not going to enjoy this party.”

With that attitude he misses out on all the games. And the delights of ice cream and cake.

These days film maker Michael Moore pouts. So does commentator Keith Olbermann. Moore plans massive protests at Trump’s inauguration. He calls the Electoral College racist. Olbermann rants and froths against Trump. He urges followers to never address him as President. “We are not, not going to approve of anything this guy does.” He and Michael will miss out on lots of interesting things.

The fortunate souls are the bi-political folks. Those who maybe lean left or right. Or don’t lean either way. They plan to give the guy a chance. They will listen and watch him. They will keep open minds. When they see him make poor decisions they will think about why he does so. Ditto when he makes good moves. The point is that they will watch him through clearer lenses. Clearer than the black lenses of the Moores and Olbermanns.

The bi-political folks are also more fortunate than those who feel Trump is God. The Trump Kool-Aid drinkers. The Trump-God folks will contort themselves to defend stupid decisions he is bound to make. Just as Moore and Olbermann will contort themselves. To avoid whispering one word of credit for any good decision he makes. (Sorry to upset you with visions of Michael contorting his bod.)

Roosevelt worshipers missed a lot of Harry Truman’s qualities. They hated that their courtly well-bred president had died. They rejected Truman as low-bred and president only by accident. His lineage and Missouri twang were not what they expected from a president.

Meanwhile, Truman made many decisions that would dictate the course and prosperity of much of humanity. He brought more appreciation of history to those decisions than perhaps any other president. And he brought a simplicity and humbleness to the White House that were admirable. A shame so many citizens blinded themselves to this.

Kennedy lovers did the same with LBJ. Crushed by JFK’s death they only viewed LBJ through mourning lenses. They despised his Texas drawl and crude habits. Yearned for JFK’s aristocratic Haavaard-type accent. They missed a lot.

Yes, the bi-political folks will probably find much to appreciate in this administration. And I am not thinking only of things they will favor.

Trump will try to do things differently from other presidents. He will look at the national budget differently. He will be less of a politician perhaps and more of a business guy. He will communicate with we citizens in ways we have never seen with a president. He will negotiate differently than other presidents. And with different partners. Already he has negotiated with Boeing over the price of new presidential planes. Who woulda thunk?

Nobody has figured out where his thinking is going next. Nobody has his measure yet. He may succeed. He may flop. Either way, he will smash a lot of crockery and crystal.

The bi-political folks sit in the best seats of the house for this performance. Their view won’t be darkened by pouty black lenses. Or distorted through the bottom of the Kool-Aid glass.

We are all in for most interesting times and events. They will maybe appreciate them more than everybody else.

In short, one group is going to call everything that happens elephant manure. And obsess on it. One group is going to call everything gold. From a shimmering unicorn. The bi-political crowd will recognize a horse for what it is. And get a good ride out of him.

From Tom…as in Morgan.