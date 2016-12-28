Happy Holidays from the Chenango County Museum

NORWICH – The Chenango County Historical Society (CCHS) and Museum located at 45 Rexford Street in Norwich, NY, wishes all of our volunteers, visitors, members and supporters a very happy holiday. The CCHS invite the community members to please visit the Museum during this joyful season, open Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on holidays).

The Museum holiday trees, decorated by various local organizations and community members, as well as beautiful seasonal decorations featured throughout the building, will be on display through the middle of January. The CCHS thanks all of those who participated in this year’s tree decorating, including: Chenango County Hospice; the James Madison Chapter of the NSDAR; Margaret Weeks; Joanne French; Charlene LaFever; “Loco Jim” LoPiccolo; Norwich Garden Club; GMU Pre-K; Town and Country Garden Club; The Grange; Holy Family School Art Classes; Margie Casey and Shirley Palmer; John Antonowicz; and Kali Murphy. The Exhibits currently being featured in the Museum include an NBT Bank feature, a model railroad display and vintage Christmas ornaments and décor.