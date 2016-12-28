Schumer sticks a pin in all 62 counties for 18th year in a row

NEW YORK – On December 21, Senator Charles E. Schumer officially completed his 18th consecutive tour of all 62 New York State counties – a pledge that he made upon being elected to the Senate in 1998. It is reported that Schumer is the first New York State public official to visit every county in New York each year he has been in office.

“When I first ran for the Senate, I made a promise that I would visit all 62 counties in my first year in office, and I have continued this tradition every single year because of how much I learn – and how much I enjoy doing it,” said Senator Schumer. “I’ve always said, ‘Senators who stay in Washington and never return home are simply not doing their job.’ That’s why I go to the street fairs, the parades and all kinds of public events. Whether I’m in Hamilton County or Wyoming County, I’m always mixing and mingling with my constituents.”