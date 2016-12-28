60th Windsor Christmas Tournament to begin

WINDSOR – Dubbed year after year the pre-state tournament, the prestigious Windsor Christmas Tournament will be getting underway on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

With wrestling starting at 12 p.m. on Dec. 28, it will continue on until the later parts of Dec. 29, where 15 champions will be crowned in each weight class – placing rounds on Thursday are set to begin at 4 p.m.

Of the 31 teams scheduled to attend the tournament, it was Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville out of Section IV and Chenango County who pulled out a miraculous team tournament win in 2015, and will be looking for similar results when they bring back a county high 13 wrestlers in 2016.

Of these 13 wrestlers for BGAH– Teague Rezucha 99, Brody Oleksak 106, Haiden Burns 113, Damian Knapp 126, Cody Ferrara 132, Ben Bivar 138, Shane Hoover 145, Hayden Lewis 152, Madison Hoover 160, Austin Carr 170, Bradley Wilson 182, Mitchell Weist 195, and Nick Decker 285 – seven have been seeded in the top eight of their weight classes.

• Brody Oleksak, an eighth grader, at 99 pounds has been seeded first at the weight and currently holds a season record of 9-1 overall. Oleksak's lone loss came in the finals of the Clyde Cole Tournament when he lost to Norwich's Mikey Squires by 4-2 decision.

• Cody Ferrara, a junior, at 132 pounds has been seeded seventh at the weight. Ferrara's 2016-2017 season record is unavailable but the prior year Ferrera reportedly held an 18-9 record overall.