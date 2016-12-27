Tully Rinckey PLLC & Price Chopper to donate holiday turkeys to veterans

BINGHAMTON– In an effort to show appreciation for the sacrifices of active duty service members, veterans, and their families, the veteran-owned law firm Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper Supermarkets will again provide free turkeys to active duty and retired military personnel through Tully Rinckey PLLC’s famed “Turkeys for Veterans” program. After the success of the November 2016 Turkeys for Veterans giveaway, the firm decided to continue spreading the holiday cheer this December as well.

Officials from Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper Supermarkets will hand-deliver almost 1,000 pounds of turkey to active duty service members and veterans at the law firm’s Binghamton office at 4100 Vestal Road on Thursday, December 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Turkeys will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis with proof of military ID and will be limited to one turkey per active duty service member or veteran.

The Turkeys for Veterans program has been a tradition at the firm’s Albany headquarters for the last eight years. This December marks the first year the firm is expanding the initiative to cover the month of December through its partnership with Price Chopper Supermarkets. Since the program’s inception in 2009, Tully Rinckey PLLC has provided the holiday table centerpiece for the family members of more than 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.