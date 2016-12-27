Cold Case Tuesday: Troop D probes 60-year-old homicide case in Madison County

By: Ashley Babbitt, Managing Editor
Published: December 27th, 2016

ONEIDA—State Police in Oneida continue to investigate the 1958 murder of 63-year-old Ernest Chaney in the Town on Eaton.

On Sept. 22, 1958, Chaney was a gas station attendant working and living at the Gulf Service station on US-20 in the Town of Eaton. On that night, a motorist stopped for gas at approximately 1:30 a.m. and found the lights on at the station, but no one came out to fill his car with gas.

The motorist went inside the station and heard moaning. He found Chaney unresponsive on the floor of an oil storage room with obvious wounds to the back of his head and a large amount of blood.


