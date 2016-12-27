YMCA continues Open Doors Scholarship Program for those in need

NORWICH – For years, the Norwich Family YMCA has been deemed the place to be for many. Unfortunately, some people are unable to afford the actual costs to enjoy the YMCA year-in and year-out, and many choose to allocate their hard-working dollars to essential needs and thus are forced to go without experiencing the benefits of the YMCA: a safe, state-of-the-art facility offering youth sports programming, childcare, swimming lessons, and a place for the community to come together.

For many years, the YMCA absorbed the need of program and membership scholarships through allocations within their budget, but unfortunately they were eventually unable to continue doing so with the ever-changing business climate that has affected many local businesses and not-for-profits in the area.

As a result, 11 years ago the YMCA created their Open Doors Scholarship Program: a community campaign that raises funds for families and area youth who do not have the ability to afford childcare, swimming lessons, summer camp, or simply the chance to access the state-of-the-art facility on a regular basis.