Chenango County participates in statewide DWI crackdown

CHENANGO COUNTY- During this holiday season, Chenango County's law enforcement agencies will be participating in a special statewide STOP-DWI crackdown that will be effective from Dec. 27, until January 2, 2017.

The Chenango County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Lawrence Wilcox announced “While we spend this Holiday Season celebrating with family and friends and looking forward to the blessings of a New Year, local Law Enforcement across the State will take the roads and extend their efforts to crackdown on impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives”.