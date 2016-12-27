County Basketball: Norwich and B-G girls remain undefeated over holiday weekend

Frank Speziale Photo

CHENANGO COUNTY

• Norwich girls varsity basketball program has marched their way to an unblemished 4-0 record on the 2016-2017 season, after defending their home court for a 53-41 win over Maine-Endwell.

The game on Friday, Dec. 23, saw the lady Tornado drop 20 second period points on the Spartans in order to take the commanding 27-19 lead.

It was smooth sailing for Norwich following the halftime break as they successfully outscored Maine-Endwell by two points in the third and fourth periods – claiming the 44-33 lead at the third, before taking the win at 53-41.

Leading Norwich to their fourth straight victory were two seniors, Meghan Komendarek and Makenzie Maynard. Komendarek snagged 22 points while going 6-7 from the line, while Maynard tacked on 16 addition points for the Tornado.

The Spartans were almost solely reliant on their leading scorer who had a fantastic day despite the loss – Monesha Talerico led both teams in scoring with her 24 points on the day, as she impressively went 9-10 from the charity stripe.

Next up for Norwich (4-0 overall) they will be competing in the Holiday Classic on Dec. 27 and 28.

N: 7 20 16 10– 53

M-E: 10 9 14 8– 41

Norwich: Hansen 1 1-2 3, Evans 1 0-2 2, Eaton 1 1-6 3, Maynard 7 2-4 16, Komendarek 8 6-7 22 Myers 1 0-1 5, Flynn 1 0-1 2. Totals: 20 1-22 53.

Three pointers: Norwich– Myers (1).

• Bainbridge-Guilford recently trounced Chenango Forks this past Friday, when they cruised to an impressive 65-43 victory on the road.

The lady Bobcats have now climbed to a 5-0 record to start the season, after this most recent defeat over the Blue Devils this past Friday, Dec. 23.

B-G climbed to a 37-20 lead at the half after posting an impressive second period where they rained the two's with a couple of 3's tacked in – scoring 24 second period points.