Trojans earn first win of 2017 with win over Oxford

GREENE – The Greene boys varsity basketball team has notched their first win of the season when they hosted Oxford on Thursday evening, winning 67-49.

The Trojan offense looked dominant in their home matchup – grabbing double digit scoring in every period. The slow start from the Blackhawks – six points in the opening period – dug themselves into too much of a hole to climb out of, despite matching Greene with double digit scoring in each of the next three periods.

Oxford was led on the day by Adhi Viswanthan who grabbed a game high 24 points, doing most of his damage in the early parts of the game. The second half saw more involvement of Jason Davis, who trailed Viswanthan with 17 points for Oxford – combining for nearly 84 percent of the Blackhawk scoring.