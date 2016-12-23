S-E wrestling drops two hard fought losses due to forfeited weights

MOUNT MARKHAM – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity wrestling team has dropped two matches recently with tough matchup against Mount Markham earlier in the month, and most recently a loss to Adirondack by a score of 47-31.

• Mount Markham: The Mount Markham matchup went against S-E on Dec. 13, by a score of 39-36 for a Mount Markham win.

With wrestling starting at 145 pounds, it was S-E's Keith Rood who pinned his opponent in just 2:51. Rood's win was followed by pins from Jordon Zimmerman (152), Ethan Eldred (160) and Bailey Walzer (170) – the Marauders took an early 24-0 lead.

That is when Mount Markham made their move, they successfully picked up a 4-2 decision over Caleb Hill (182), and a pin over Alex Thompson (195) before S-E’s Tanner Campbell (220) pinned his opponent in :58 to put S-E up 30-9.