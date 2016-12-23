Red Devils spoil Christmas, hand state ranked Norwich their first loss

NORWICH – Vernon-Veron-Sherrill came to Norwich Thursday afternoon, only to drop 23 fourth period points to hand Norwich their first loss on the season – who was ranked fourth in the state for class B on Dec. 20, by the New York Sports Writers Association – VVS would pull ahead late in the close game to win 64-52.

The game on Dec. 22, could not have been closer in the first three periods of play, as the Tornado trailed by just two points heading into the final period – down 41-39, following VVS scoring one more than Norwich in the second and third period's.

Norwich who seemed to be keeping pace with the Red Devils would see only five athletes score on the night, as Tre Bonham led the team with 23 points. Bonham would prove the most effective throughout the game including the fourth period where he scored a team high eight points.