SHERBURNE - Friends of Rogers is ready to host another action packed adventure during the holiday break from Dec. 26-30, allowing children ages 7-10 the opportunity to explore Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne and learn about the great outdoors.

During “Wonders of Winter,” participants will hike the trails, conduct experiments, explore the mysteries of the forest, learn about the natural world, and make new friends. Crafts, games and snacks add to the fun!