SYRACUSE – The Valley Heights girls varsity basketball team dropped their game to Syracuse Christian Academy by a large margin of 15 points, when the Eagles defended their home court to win 41-26.

The Eagles of Syracuse Christian Academy – a home school team in the ESCAL league – posted double digits in the score column in each of the first three periods of play. This pace of scoring was something that Valley Heights was not accustomed to defend, as they fell behind 26-8 at the half.