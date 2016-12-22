Defensive minded Valley Heights falls to Syracuse Christian Academy

SYRACUSE – Four-points, that is all that separated Valley Heights boys varsity basketball team from notching their third win on the season when they faced off against Syracuse Christian Academy on their home court, only to lose 32-28.

The matchup on Dec. 20, gave way to an extremely slow start from both teams – Valley Heights led after one period 4-3.

This slow start snowballed into an all out frenzy for both programs, when entering the halftime break there was in fact a lead change. Syracuse corrected the ship and dropped 16 points on Valley Heights, a score they attempted match but would trail Syracuse 19-17.