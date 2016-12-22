Greene gains winning record with win over Blackhawks

GREENE – It was smooth sailing for the lady Trojans when they handily struck down Oxford, defending their home court with a dominating win at 54-24.

The game on Dec. 21, saw an impressive Greene roster where nearly everyone helped in the scoring frenzy – as Greene was nearly able to match Oxford's total scoring by the halftime buzzer.

At the half, the lady Trojans had amassed a decent 23-15 point lead, as the game remained a contest at the half. Following the break, Greene dropped 31 points on the lady Blackhawks, while allowing just nine points of Oxford offense – four points in the third, and five points in the fourth period.