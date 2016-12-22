NHS alum tragically passes away

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 22nd, 2016

2016 Norwich High School Graduate and student at at SUNY Geneseo, Savannah Williams passed away unexpectedly this past Tuesday, Dec. 20. Savannah was involved in a tragic accident with a tractor trailer. While at Geneseo Savannah was a member of the Girls Basketball team, while she studied Biochemistry. Weather permitting, a candle light memorial will be held at the NHS Track later on this evening, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. Pictured above is Savannah playing in a basketball game for NHS, as they faced off against Johnson City in a home game in 2015.

