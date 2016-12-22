NHS alum tragically passes away

Frank Speziale Photo

2016 Norwich High School Graduate and student at at SUNY Geneseo, Savannah Williams passed away unexpectedly this past Tuesday, Dec. 20. Savannah was involved in a tragic accident with a tractor trailer. While at Geneseo Savannah was a member of the Girls Basketball team, while she studied Biochemistry. Weather permitting, a candle light memorial will be held at the NHS Track later on this evening, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. Pictured above is Savannah playing in a basketball game for NHS, as they faced off against Johnson City in a home game in 2015.