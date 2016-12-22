Norwich teen killed in Geneseo crash; Vigil scheduled for tonight

Frank Speziale Photo

GENESEO–Expanding upon a report filed by the AP in the Wednesday edition of The Evening Sun, authorities released the identity of the Norwich woman killed in a two-vehicle MVA in Geneseo on Tuesday afternoon. A community vigil is planned for Thursday evening.

According to dispatch records, an E-911 call of a reported tractor-trailer vs. car incident was received by the Livingston County Emergency Communications Center on December 20 at 2:36 p.m.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty confirmed that the driver of the passenger vehicle was identified as 18 year old Savannah Williams of Norwich, a 2016 graduate of Norwich High School. Ms. Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene by Livingston County EMS Medical Director Dr. Aaron Farney.