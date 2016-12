BAINBRIDGE—A Bainbridge woman is facing multiple charges following a dispute that allegedly transpired an area Xtra Mart convenience store in the Village of Bainbridge Monday morning shortly before noon.

According to New York State Police, Charlotte E. Hart, 62, of Bainbridge was arrested on charges of 4th degree criminal mischief in addition to disorderly conduct and Harassment 2nd degree, both violations of the penal code.