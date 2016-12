HANCOCK – The matchup between the two varsity bowling teams gave way to a Greene win on the boys side, followed by a Hancock win on the girls side.

Greene traveled to Hancock on Dec. 16, where the boys secured a 3-1 victory of Hancock while also snagging the total pins by a close margin at 2,446-2,363.

Bowling a game high for Greene was Mike Willard who in his second game secured a 204 on the day for the team high. Willard would subsequently secure the series high for the Trojans at 546.