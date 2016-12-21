Blackhawks get first win of the season over the Trojans

GREENE – The Greene Trojans varsity wrestling team recently fell victim to the Oxford Blackhawks by a low-scoring, tight margin by a score at 33-15.

The matchup on Dec. 16, would feature just six wrestlers who actually would see mat-time, as Oxford simply ran away with the win, due to a fuller roster.

Oxford received forfeits on the night at 126 pounds, 132 pounds, 145 pounds, 195 pounds; while Greene would grab forfeits at only 160 pounds – double forfeits at 99 pounds, 152 pounds, 170 pounds, 182 pounds, and 285 pounds.

First up for actual inter-Chenango County wrestling was Jordan Taft of Greene who squared off against Brady Smith of Oxford at 106 pounds. The lightweight grappling match gave way to Taft who would earn the win by a dominating score of 11-4.