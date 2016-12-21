Norwich claims STAC Central division with statement win over the Wildcats

NORWICH – The Tornado mat-men have staked their claim over the STAC Central division after handily defeating Johnson City by a large margin at 63-22.

The win came on the backs of an 11 win night where a nearly full lineup for the Tornado saw six match-ups go in their favor with an additional five wins come by forfeit.

As usual Jake Franklin and Brennan Slater, at 170 and 182 pounds respectively, closed the deal for Norwich both grabbing quick pins on the night for a 12 point swing early in the match on Dec. 20.

Fellow Norwich wrestlers – Dante Geislinger at 99 pounds, Mikey Squires at 106 pounds, and Dakota Powers at 138 pounds – each grabbed a win by pin on the night, as a powerful Norwich squad continued their pinning ways against the Wildcats.