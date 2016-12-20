Jackson and Dye help lift the Storm over the Bobcats

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Valley valiantly defended their home court with a big win over fellow county team Bainbridge-Guilford when they held off the Bobcats for the win at 55-40.

The Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats attempted to unseat the home Storm on Dec. 16, only to find themselves in the mix of a duel attack from standouts Dante Dye and Andrew Jackson. The two headed monster of Dye and Jackson helped decisively lead UV over B-G as the pair combined for 32 points – 13 points for Dye and 19 for Jackson.