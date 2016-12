Offense abundant in lady Marauders win at home

SHERBURNE The girls of the Sherburne-Earlville varsity basketball team have now strung together a winning record of 4-2 following their most recent win over Adirondack at 52-32.

The 20 point win for S-E on Dec. 19, saw the lady Marauders rally around the halftime break posting scores of 17 points to close the first half and 19 points to open the second half.

This offensive explosion from S-E simply set Adirondack back on their heels, as they failed to reach double digit scoring until the fourth period.