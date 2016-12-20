Offense abundant in lady Marauders win at home

SHERBURNE – The girls of the Sherburne-Earlville varsity basketball team have now strung together a winning record of 4-2 following their most recent win over Adirondack at 52-32.

The 20 point win for S-E on Dec. 19, saw the lady Marauders rally around the halftime break – posting scores of 17 points to close the first half and 19 points to open the second half.

This offensive explosion from S-E simply set Adirondack back on their heels, as they failed to reach double digit scoring until the fourth period.