Warriors destroy Oxford with 30 point win

OXFORD – The Oxford Blackhawks boys varsity basketball team suffered their first loss on the season when the Sidney Warriors came to town, laying down a 73-43 win this past Friday.

Oxford, previously 2-0, failed to keep pace with the high-powered Warrior offense when they matched up on Dec. 16, to which Sidney nearly scored as many points in the second half that Oxford managed in the entire duration of the game.

Sidney led the Blackhawks on their home court by a score of 35-24, a reasonable margin. However, the halftime break produced a revitalized Warrior offense which combined for 25 third period points – compared to Oxford who would come out flat to only snag eight in the third.