SHERBURNE The Sherburne-Earlville varsity volleyball team has suffered yet another loss on the season when they fell to Clinton 3-1.

Clinton would jump out to a 2-0 lead by scores of 25- 16, and 25-18. S-E would grab one set win on the night avoiding the shutout when they snagged the third set by a score of 25-15. However, they would suffer their final set loss to Clinton in the fourth set when Clinton 25-18.