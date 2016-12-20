Marauders draw even with third win in a row

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: December 20th, 2016

ADIRONDACK – The Sherburne-Earlville boys varsity basketball team has now completed a fantastic three game run – winning three games to lift themselves to a .500 record after starting 0-3 on the season.

The big win came on Dec. 19, when S-E traveled to Adirondack for ultimately a 57-31 win on the road.

The Marauders were on a mission on Monday night as they flew out of the gates in the first period, with enough offensive firepower to put up 24 points in the opening period. As the game continued, the offensive showcase from S-E cooled somewhat however, the Marauders were able to secure back-to-back 12 point periods to close out the game.


