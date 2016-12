BINGHAMTON (AP) - Sentencing is set in a New York court for the second of two Florida men who admitted to bilking investors out of more than $10 million.

Bruce Kane of Fort Lauderdale is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday morning in federal court in Binghamton. The 61-year-old former Ithaca resident faces up to 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and an order to repay more than $10 million.