Ashley Babbitt Photo

After more than two decades in law enforcement, Norwich Police’s Sergeant Gard Turner says goodbye to the department. He served with the NPD for twenty years, and worked for two years with the Sheriff’s Office. Pictured from left to right in the photo above, taken on his final day, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, is: Detective-Sergeant Reuben Roach, Officer Jeremy Burdick, Sergeant Gard Turner, Officer Mark Martin and Officer Ryan Legacy.